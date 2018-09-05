App
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 10:43 AM IST

Muthoot Finance gains 9% on better June quarter result, to raise Rs 5,000cr

The company's April-June quarter net profit rose 42.5 percent at Rs 491.55 crore against Rs 344.89 crore. Revenue of the company increased by 19 percent at Rs 1622.88 crore against Rs 1365.23 crore.

Share price of Muthoot Finance gained 9 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of robust June quarter numbers and fund raising plan.

The company in its meeting held on September 4 has decided to raise funds up to an amount of Rs 5,000 crore (including the unissued portion from the previous approval of Rs 2,000 crore) by way of private placement(s) of redeemable non-convertible debentures to be issued in one or more tranches.

NCD Committee of board is authorized by board of directors to decide from time to time about tranches and allied matters as per financial requirements of the company.

Annual general meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of the company is scheduled on September 29, 2018.

At 09:58 hrs Muthoot Finance was quoting at Rs 423.10, up Rs 23.60, or 5.91 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 10:41 am

