Muthoot Finance, Advanced Enzyme, Cyient, Reliance Infra top gainers among BSE 'A' group stocks

The Indian market extended the morning losses in the afternoon with the Nifty50 trading at 11,455, down 65 points and the Sensex trading 210 points lower at 37,947.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 497 stocks advancing, 1,254 declining and 320 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 889 stocks advanced, 1,827 declined and 160 remained unchanged.

From the BSE 'A' group of stocks, Muthoot Finance jumped 7.08 percent followed by Advanced Enzyme Technologies which jumped 6.9 percent. Advanced Enzyme witnessed spurt in volume by more than 17.01 times.

Cyient which added 5.66 percent and Reliance Infrastructure which gained 4.42 percent were the other gainers. Reliance Infra witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.36 times.

Biocon is up 4.67 percent and National Aluminium Company gained 3.7 percent. TTK Prestige was up 2 percent this Wednesday afternoon.

From the BSE 'B' list of stocks, Reliance ETF Nifty 100 zoomed 20.58 percent and Crest Ventures jumped 18.35 percent.