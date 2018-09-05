App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Muthoot Finance, Advanced Enzyme, Cyient, Reliance Infra top gainers among BSE 'A' group stocks

From the BSE 'A' group of stocks, Muthoot Finance jumped 7.08 percent followed by Advanced Enzyme Technologies which jumped 6.9 percent. Advanced Enzyme witnessed spurt in volume by more than 17.01 times.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Indian market extended the morning losses in the afternoon with the Nifty50 trading at 11,455, down 65 points and the Sensex trading 210 points lower at 37,947.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 497 stocks advancing, 1,254 declining and 320 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 889 stocks advanced, 1,827 declined and 160 remained unchanged.

From the BSE 'A' group of stocks, Muthoot Finance jumped 7.08 percent followed by Advanced Enzyme Technologies which jumped 6.9 percent. Advanced Enzyme witnessed spurt in volume by more than 17.01 times.

Cyient which added 5.66 percent and Reliance Infrastructure which gained 4.42 percent were the other gainers. Reliance Infra witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.36 times.

related news

Biocon is up 4.67 percent and National Aluminium Company gained 3.7 percent. TTK Prestige was up 2 percent this Wednesday afternoon.

From the BSE 'B' list of stocks, Reliance ETF Nifty 100 zoomed 20.58 percent and Crest Ventures jumped 18.35 percent.

Sical Logistics spiked 16.04 percent. while Ravi Kumar Distilleries gained 15.34 percent and saw spurt in volume by more than 6.68 times. The other gainers include names like Texmo Pipes & Products which added 12.55 percent and on the other hand, Cybertech Systems and Software is up 12.61 percent. The stock saw spurt in volume by more than 4.74 times.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 03:22 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.