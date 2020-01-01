App
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 06:59 PM IST

Muthoot Capital raises Rs 145 crore

'Muthoot Capital Services Ltd completed a securitisation transaction of Rs 145.37 crore on December 31, 2019. With this transaction, the company has so far raised total funds of Rs 578.81 crore through securitisation/ direct assignment transactions during the FY2019-20,' it said.

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd on January 1 said it has raised Rs 145.37 crore through securitisation. The company has completed the transaction, it said in a regulatory filing.

"Muthoot Capital Services Ltd completed a securitisation transaction of Rs 145.37 crore on December 31, 2019. With this transaction, the company has so far raised total funds of Rs 578.81 crore through securitisation/ direct assignment transactions during the FY2019-20," it said.

The entire pool is from the non-priority sector and has been taken after considering the guidelines prescribed by the RBI in this regard, it added.

First Published on Jan 1, 2020 06:50 pm

