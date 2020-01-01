Muthoot Capital raises Rs 145 crore

'Muthoot Capital Services Ltd completed a securitisation transaction of Rs 145.37 crore on December 31, 2019. With this transaction, the company has so far raised total funds of Rs 578.81 crore through securitisation/ direct assignment transactions during the FY2019-20,' it said.
"Muthoot Capital Services Ltd completed a securitisation transaction of Rs 145.37 crore on December 31, 2019. With this transaction, the company has so far raised total funds of Rs 578.81 crore through securitisation/ direct assignment transactions during the FY2019-20," it said.The entire pool is from the non-priority sector and has been taken after considering the guidelines prescribed by the RBI in this regard, it added.
First Published on Jan 1, 2020 06:50 pm