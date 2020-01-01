Muthoot Capital raises Rs 145 crore

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd on January 1 said it has raised Rs 145.37 crore through securitisation. The company has completed the transaction, it said in a regulatory filing.

"Muthoot Capital Services Ltd completed a securitisation transaction of Rs 145.37 crore on December 31, 2019. With this transaction, the company has so far raised total funds of Rs 578.81 crore through securitisation/ direct assignment transactions during the FY2019-20," it said.