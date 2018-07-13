App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Music Broadcast to consider share buyback on July 24; share down 4%

The company's board meeting will be held on July 24, 2018, to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Music Broadcast was down 4.5 percent intraday Friday. The company's board meeting will be held on July 24, 2018, to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 along with the limited review reports of the statutory auditors thereon.

In the said meeting the board will also consider the proposal of buyback of shares.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 458 and 52-week low Rs 296 on 09 January, 2018 and 28 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.73 percent below its 52-week high and 2.53 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 10:56 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

