Mumbai Police arrest 3 more in the multi-crore Kandivali Dabba trading case

Representational Image

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch Unit-11 has made three additional arrests in the Kandivali 'Dabba' trading case. The individuals arrested are Vijay Gada (28), Hiten Makwana (45), and Vijay Rathod (57). They were apprehended from different locations in the western suburbs and were identified as facilitators in the illegal operation led by the main accused, Jatin Mehta.

According to the police, Mehta, along with his recently captured accomplices and a currently fugitive individual named Dimant Gandhi, facilitated Dabba trading through an app called Moody Exchange, which is accessible on the Google Play Store.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, DCP Detection-I Raj Tilak Raushan (IPS) stated that Mehta would send links to customers directing them to the app, enabling them to engage in illegal stock betting. "In this manner, between March and June alone, Mehta managed to conduct illegal trades worth ₹4,672 crore."

When questioned about previous instances of Dabba trading cases, DCP Raushan recounted a similar case detected in Ghatkopar in 2021, which was later taken over by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). He further said, "The Kandivali Dabba trading case however is of a different scale since the cash trail involved here is longer."

Dabba trading refers to an illicit market for trading stocks, where traders can speculate on share prices or stock indices without a trading or demat account or providing KYC details.

The operators of these markets act similarly to sports bookies, accepting bets from clients and settling the difference in cash based on price movements. Such activities result in revenue losses for the government and stock exchanges, as taxes such as securities transaction tax, exchange turnover tax, and Goods and Services Tax are not applicable.

On June 22, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Chavan from Crime Branch Unit-11, along with officials from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), raided Mehta's office in Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali West. The police seized ₹50,000 in cash, five mobile phones, a laptop, a tablet, and other electronic equipment during the raid.

When asked if Mehta was the mastermind behind the recent case, DCP Raushan stated that he did not believe Mehta was the kingpin, suggesting that this case is part of a larger network. The police are determined to trace the roots of the network and file a chargesheet as soon as possible, he added.