Multiple hurdles seen at 12k; go with 'Bull Call Spread' to stay with positive momentum

The Nifty, for the most part of the session on November 1, traded in a narrow range of 70 points. It formed a Doji Candle on the daily chart but formed a Bullish Candle on a weekly scale which indicates that the major trend is positive while dips are being bought on an immediate basis.

The index has been forming higher highs – higher lows on weekly scale and supports are gradually shifting higher. Now it has to continue to hold above 11,820 levels to witness an up move towards 11,950 then 12,000-12,103 zones while on the downside major support is seen at 11,780 then 11,700 zones.

India VIX moved up by 0.96 percent from 15.58 to 15.73 levels. On the monthly options front, Maximum Put OI is at 11,600 followed by 11,500 strike, while maximum Call OI is at 11,800 followed by 12,000 strike.

We have seen Put writing at 11,300 and 11,700 strike, while Call writing is seen at 12,100 followed by 12,000 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 11600 to 12100 zones.

Bank Nifty continued its positive momentum for the sixth consecutive session but traded inside the trading range of previous day with major support at 30,000 levels. It formed a Bullish candle on daily and weekly scale which suggests Bulls are holding tight grip. It has been making higher highs - higher lows formation on weekly scale while respecting to its rising support trend line on the daily scale. Supports are gradually shifting higher and now it has to hold above 30,000 zones to head towards major swing high of 30,800 zones while on the downside support is seen at 29,750 levels.

Stock specific positive set up in Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Grasim, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, selective PSU Bank, Metal stocks. The index has positive set up but multiple hurdles are seen at 12k and lifetime high of 12,103 so better to go with Bull Call Spread to continue to be with positive momentum by paying fewer premiums.

(The author is Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services)