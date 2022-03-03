English
    Mukand shares jump 11% on sale of land parcel in Thane

    The stainless steel company in its BSE filing on March 2 said it has executed an agreement to sell 47 acres of its land at Kalwe and Dighe, in Thane district.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 03, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST
     
     
    Mukand share price surged as much as 11.5 percent amid high volumes on March 3, owing to the sale of land parcel in Thane, Maharashtra. With today's rally, the stock has gained a total of 20 percent in three sessions.

    The stainless steel company in its BSE filing on March 2 said it has executed an agreement to sell 47 acres of its land at Kalwe and Dighe, in Thane district.

    The sale consideration is Rs 806.14 crore.

    "Of this, part consideration of Rs 161.22 crore, being a sum equivalent to 20 percent of the sale consideration, is required to be deposited by the purchaser as earnest money deposit, in an escrow account, within 7 days of execution of agreement for sale," Mukand said.

    Close

    But the aforesaid sale is subject to fulfillment of certain conditions precedent by the parties, the company added.

    Meanwhile, Mukand had recorded a 46 percent year-on-year fall in its consolidated profit at Rs 35 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 due to significant increase in input cost. However, revenue jumped 66 percent to Rs 1,324 crore during the same period.

    The share of Mukand was quoting at Rs 135.35, up 4.68 percent on the BSE, at 14:08 hours IST. It was trading with volumes of 79,202 shares, an increase of 742 percent compared to its five-day average of 9,409 shares.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Mukand
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 02:24 pm

