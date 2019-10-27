Muhurat Trading | Stocks in the news: RIL, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Pfizer, Marico, M&M

Here are stocks which are in the news today:

ICICI Bank: Q2 profit down 27.9 percent at Rs 655 crore versus Rs 908.9 crore, NII up 25.6 percent at Rs 8,057 crore versus Rs 6,417.6 crore YoY. Gross NPA at 6.90 percent versus 6.49 percent and net NPA at 1.74 percent versus 1.77 percent QoQ.

Pfizer: Q2 profit up 61 percent at Rs 154.3 crore versus Rs 95.8 crore and revenue up 9.1 percent at Rs 567.1 crore versus Rs 519.7 crore YoY.

Ratnamani Metals: Q2 profit at Rs 76.4 crore versus Rs 62.7 crore and revenue at Rs 610.3 crore versus Rs 730.3 crore YoY.

Reliance Capital: Q2 net loss at Rs 2,820 crore versus profit of Rs 197 crore and revenue at Rs 322 crore versus 1,003 crore YoY.

NRB Bearings: Q2 net profit at Rs 6.4 crore versus Rs 34.9 crore and revenue at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 258.6 crore YoY.

V2 Retail: Q2 net loss at Rs 10.4 crore versus loss of Rs 1,852 crore and revenue down 3.2 percent at Rs 150.7 crore versus Rs 155.7 crore YoY.

Tata Coffee: Q2 profit up 11.2 percent at Rs 40.1 crore versus Rs 36 crore and net revenue up 5.5 percent at Rs 481.2 crore versus Rs 455.9 crore YoY.

Ion Exchange: Q2 Profit at Rs 25.66 crore versus Rs 11.31 crore and revenue at Rs 409.4 crore versus Rs 243.8 crore YoY.

Tata Motors: Q2 consolidated net loss at Rs 216.6 crore versus loss of Rs 1,048.8 crore and revenue down 9.1 percent at Rs 65,432 crore versus Rs 71,981 crore. EBITDA up 15 percent at Rs 7,045 crore versus Rs 6,127.1 crore and EBITDA margin at 10.8 percent versus 8.5 percent YoY.

Jaguar Land Rover: Q2 profit before tax at 156 million pound and revenue at 6,086 million pound. EBITDA margin at 13.8 percent.

Jubilant Life: Q2 profit up 19 percent at Rs 249 crore versus Rs 210 crore and revenue at Rs 2,266 crore versus Rs 2,269 crore YoY. Jubilant Life to demerge life sciences & pharma businesses.

Marico: Q2 consolidated net profit up 17.1 percent at Rs 253 crore versus Rs 216 crore and revenue down 0.4 percent at Rs 1,829 crore versus Rs 1,837 crore YoY.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea in Focus: Further setback to telecom companies; Supreme Court orders companies to pay dues to Department of Telecommunications within 3 months

Reliance Jio: Board approves scheme of agreement between company and some creditors for transfer of identified liabilities of up to Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries: To form a wholly-owned subsidiary for digital platform initiatives and to invest Rs 1.08 lakh crore via OCPS to form subsidiary for digital platform.

ICICI Bank: Bank initiated process of transfer of entire stake in GSTN to various state governments.

M&M: Company will acquire 100 percent stake in Peugeot Motocycles.

DHFL: Sources say Tata Mutual Fund moves NCLT for recovery of dues from DHFL - CNBC-TV18.