Muhurat Day Closing Bell: Sensex gains 192 pts, market breadth strong; Tata Motors jumps 18%

Market Closing on Muhurat Trading Day

Benchmark indices closed in the green on a Muhurat Trading Day, with strong market breadth.

The BSE Sensex gained 192.14 points at 39,250.20 and the Nifty50 rose 43.30 points to 11,627.20 while the Nifty Midcap index was up 0.6 percent and Smallcap index jumped 1.2 percent.

About three shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.