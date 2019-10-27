App
Oct 27, 2019 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Muhurat Day Closing Bell: Sensex gains 192 pts, market breadth strong; Tata Motors jumps 18%

Tata Motors (up 18 percent), Yes Bank (up 5.2 percent), Vedanta (up 2.18 percent), Infosys (up 2 percent) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.7 percent) were top gainers among Sensex 30 stocks.

highlights

  • Oct 27, 07:39 PM (IST)

    Broader Upmove Likely in Markets Soon

    "Markets continued the recent positive trend in muhurat trade. There is a visible turnaround in sentiments and one hopes that we may witness a broader upmove in the markets soon," Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities said on Muhurat Trading Day.

  • Oct 27, 07:37 PM (IST)

    Market Outlook for Samvat 2076

    "I am optimistic about the medium to long term perspective. I see tremendous interest amongst the foreign investors. Brand India is at it all-time high. Government is also proactively addressing many basic issues. After the Big Bang corporate tax cut, I am hopeful that there will be individual income tax rate cut and see many more reforms on the way," Motilal Oswal, Managing Director & CEO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

  • Oct 27, 07:22 PM (IST)

    Nifty Gainers and Losers

  • Oct 27, 07:21 PM (IST)

    Market Closing on Muhurat Trading Day

    Benchmark indices closed in the green on a Muhurat Trading Day, with strong market breadth.

    The BSE Sensex gained 192.14 points at 39,250.20 and the Nifty50 rose 43.30 points to 11,627.20 while the Nifty Midcap index was up 0.6 percent and Smallcap index jumped 1.2 percent.

    About three shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.

  • Oct 27, 07:16 PM (IST)

    Benchmark indices Gainers and Losers

    Tata Motors, Vedanta, Infosys, M&M and ITC were top gainers while Bharti Infratel and Titan Company corrected a bit.

  • Oct 27, 07:13 PM (IST)

    Sushil Kedia Picks:

    Stock Ideas - High quality and decent quality companies

    Anar Trades - Blue Dart, ITD Cementation

    All PSU banks will be doubled in next three months.

    Chocolate Trades - Dilip Buildcon, MMTC, Laxmi Machine Works, Advanced Enzyme Technologies​, Future Consumer, Chennai Petroleum Corporation could rally 100 percent in next 1-2 months.

    Disclosure: He has put money in above stocks as well as he recommended these stocks to his clients. (Source: CNBC-TV18)

  • Oct 27, 07:08 PM (IST)

    Technical Analyst, Sushil Kedia Picks

    Rocket Trades - Time Technoplast, ITD Cementation, eClerk Services, Deepak Fertilisers, BASF. Take one year view and could be 3-5 baggers.

  • Oct 27, 07:04 PM (IST)

    Market Update:

    Benchmark indices were off day's high with the Sensex rising 133.80 points to 39,191.86, and the Nifty gained 23.40 points at 11,607.30.

    About three shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.

  • Oct 27, 07:02 PM (IST)

    Udayan Mukherjee said public sector companies can be good from tactical perspective or could be trading opportunities in next one year.

  • Oct 27, 07:00 PM (IST)

    Udayan Mukherjee feels three Cs will do well in coming years, which are consumption, corporate banks and chemicals.

