Muhurat Trading Live: Catch all the action of Dalal Street as we begin Samvat 2076

Oct 27, 2019 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Muhurat Trading:
Samvat 2076: Cherry-pick companies in home improvement, consumer & financial space
Gold would most certainly play a prominent part in the asset class exposures given the uncertain global environment sparking liquidity flows into the safe-haven yellow metal.
Brighten your portfolio with these 15 Muhurat picks which could give returns up to 53% by Diwali 2020
Given current market sentiment and high perceived risk towards corporate governance issues, it is best to avoid poorly governed mid and smallcap companies with question marks on their financials, Rusmik Oza advised.
The BSE and NSE will conduct a special 'Muhurat' trading session today from 6.15 pm to 7.15 pm
On account of the Laxmi Pujan that takes place in the festival of Diwali, the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be open for one hour of trading on October 27.
The session will begin with a pre-opening session between 6 pm and 6:08 pm. This will be followed by the opening bell ceremony that will begin at 6.15 pm, followed by trading that will continue for an hour up to 7.15 pm.
This special session, which lasts for 60 minutes, is popularly known as Muhurat trading. It coincides with the beginning of the Hindu calendar year (Vikram Samvat 2076). This day is considered auspicious, and it is expected for trades that are conducted in this time period to bring in prosperity, good fortune and wealth.