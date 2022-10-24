Muhurat Day Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 17,700, Sensex up 524 pts; bank, capital goods up 1% each

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices up 0.5-1 percent.
October 24, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST
Muhurat Day Closing Bell:
October 24, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST
DLF Q2 earnings:
October 24, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST
Reliance Jio Q2 Result
October 24, 2022 / 07:07 PM IST
KEC International bags new orders:
October 24, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Result
October 24, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:
October 24, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST
BSE Capital Goods index gained 1 percent led by the Finolex Cables, ELGI Equipments, Praj Industries
October 24, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
October 24, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1 percent led by the Indian Bank, Bank of Maharshtra, Indian Overseas Bank
October 24, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST
ALERT | Rishi Sunak to become the UK’s next Prime Minister
October 24, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST
Yes Bank Q2 Results
October 24, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST
BSE Power index up 1 percent supported by the NHPC, Adani Power, JSW Energy
October 24, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Q2 Earnings:
October 24, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST
BSE Power index rose 1 percent supported by the IDFC Fist Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank
October 24, 2022 / 06:31 PM IST
Rahul Sharma, Director, Head - Technical & Derivative Research, JM Financial Services
October 24, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
RIL Q2 consolidated net profit flat on-year at Rs 13,656 crore
October 24, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST
ICICI Bank Q2 Result
October 24, 2022 / 06:18 PM IST
Oil prices drop as Chinese demand data disappoints
October 24, 2022 / 06:16 PM IST
Market Opens
October 24, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
October 24, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST
Market at pre-opening:
October 24, 2022 / 06:01 PM IST
October 24, 2022 / 05:53 PM IST
Bond Yields Updates:
October 24, 2022 / 05:48 PM IST
Vikas Gupta , CEO and Chief Investment Strategist, Omniscience:
October 24, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST
Futures reverse losses as bond yields retreat
October 24, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST
October 24, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST
China GDP grows 3.9% YoY in Q3: Official data
October 24, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST
Reliance to spin off financial services wing, list it on bourses
October 24, 2022 / 05:33 PM IST
October 24, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST
DLF sells housing units worth Rs 4,092 crore in April to September
October 24, 2022 / 05:26 PM IST
Forex reserves fall $4.5 billion to $528.37 billion
October 24, 2022 / 05:18 PM IST
October 24, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST
Wall Street ends higher
October 24, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST
Asian Markets ended mixed
October 24, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
SGX Nifty:
October 24, 2022 / 05:05 PM IST
Market on Friday:
October 24, 2022 / 05:04 PM IST