App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MTNL jumps 10% on reports of bailout package from government

BSNL is India’s largest loss-making state-run entity, with losses estimated at Rs 13,804 crore as of FY19-end

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam rallied 10 percent intraday on July 3 on reports of a likely big bailout package for the state-run telecom companies.

The government is working on a Rs 74,000 crore bailout package for state-run telecommunication companies Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) and MTNL, reported The Times of India.

The scheme involves an attractive exit package of an additional five percent compensation (ex-gratia) and provisions for 4G spectrum and capital expenditure, the report said.

Close

BSNL is India’s largest loss-making state-run entity, with losses estimated at Rs 13,804 crore as of FY19-end. MTNL comes third with a loss of Rs 3,398 crore.

related news

The report said of the proposed bailout, about Rs 20,000 crore will be allotted for 4G spectrum and Rs 40,000 crore for a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) and early retirement benefits. The two PSUs will, however, pay roughly Rs 13,000 crore on capital expenditure.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

BSNL and MTNL have been struggling to compete with private players in the sector due to high costs and poor management. Neither company has rolled out 4G services, while private companies launched their offerings a few years back. Average revenue per user (ARPU) of these two telcos stands at Rs 38 compared to Rs 70 for private players.

The stock was quoting at Rs 9.20, up Rs 0.68, or 7.98 percent on the BSE at 1130 hours IST.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 11:53 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Mahanagar Telephone Nigam #MTNL

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.