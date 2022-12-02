 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MTM verification| To fake screenshots, small investors are most vulnerable: Sensibull's Abid Hassan

Asha Menon
Dec 02, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

The verification feature has become popular quickly and though not perfect, is considered a good first step.

Traders can save the MTM statement and share it the next day too, Sensibull's founder Abid Hassan.

With interest in trading catching like wildfire, many scamsters without any understanding of the subject are selling courses to a gullible public. These scamsters promote themselves by flaunting the marked-to-market (MTM) statements of their trading accounts, which are essentially screenshots that can easily be photoshopped. Aspiring traders, impressed by these fake statements, sign up for classes and get duped.

Last week, options-trading platform Sensibull came out with a digital tool that can help verify an MTM statement (informally called the P&L screenshot) using data from a trader’s broking platform. This feature became popular and people are now pushing traders to get their statements #VerifiedbySensibull.

Is verification a good thing? One section backs it fully, another says it’s a good first step but not a perfect solution, and a third is vociferously against it.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Sensibull’s founder Abid Hassan spoke about how the idea was conceived and addressed some of the concerns of traders. Edited excerpts:

Did you think that this would catch on so fast and so widely?