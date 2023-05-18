MTAR Tech falls 6% on profit booking after a strong Q4 show

MTAR Tech’s net profit increased 57 percent to Rs 31 crore in the March quarter from the year-ago period.

MTAR Tech shares declined 6 percent in the morning trade on May 18 morning on profit booking after the company posted a strong performance in the March quarter of FY23, halting a three-day rally in the stock.

The nuclear and space equipment manufacturer had gained around 7 percent in the last three sessions.

For the fourth quarter, the company’s net profit increased 57 percent to Rs 31 crore against Rs 20 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year. Revenue from operations doubled to Rs 196 crore from Rs 99 crore in Q4FY22.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 49 crore, up 77 percent compared from Rs 28 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full year, profit after tax was at Rs 103 crore, up 70 percent from Rs 61 crore in FY22, while revenue from operations increased 78 percent to Rs 574 crore in FY23 from Rs 322 crore in FY22, a 78.2 percent jump.

The FY23 EBITDA came 63 percent higher at Rs 154 crore. The company’s order book stood at Rs 1,173 crore as on March 31, 2023, the company told exchanges.

“MTAR is poised to witness an accelerated growth with healthy margins over the coming years. The company has not only added reputed global MNCs in FY 23 but is also in discussions with lot more customers.

“We are looking forward to a 45-50 percent increase in our revenues in FY 24. Our NWC days shall be reduced further by end of FY 24. Positive industry growth in the sectors of our presence is expected to fuel our growth further,” MTAR Tech managing director and promoter Parvat Srinivas Reddy said.

The company’s market cap has jumped over 32 percent in the last year and around 22 percent in the past six months.

At 11.17 am, the scrip was down 5.31 percent on the NSE at Rs 1,892, with the benchmark Nifty trading 0.38 percent higher at 18,250.55 points.

