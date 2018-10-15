MT Educare zooms 20% on strong Q2 numbers

Share price of MT Educare zoomed 20 percent intraday Monday after company posted strong numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company's Q2FY19 consolidated net profit was up 83 percent at Rs 1.1 crore against Rs 0.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Meanwhile, revenue was down 5.9 percent at Rs 58.2 crore against Rs 61.8 crore.

Its operating profit or EBITDA shed 11 percent at Rs 8.3 crore and margin was at 14.2 percent.

At 13:16 hrs MT Educare was quoting at Rs 52.10, up Rs 5.50, or 11.80 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 92.95 and 52-week low Rs 39.50 on 04 December, 2017 and 01 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 43.95 percent below its 52-week high and 31.9 percent above its 52-week low.