MSCI rejig: No inclusion or exclusion, weight-change led flow action may be seen

The MSCI quarterly rejig scheduled for August 31 is expected to result in a net outflow of $200 million, analysts have said.

There is no inclusion or exclusion this time and the change will only be in the weight of some stocks, which may lead the flow action going ahead, they said.

As per Edelweiss Alternative Research, positive flows may be seen in Tata Steel ($100 million) and Havells ($ 28 million).

On the flip side, negative flows may be seen in Reliance Industries ($ 32 million), Infosys ($ 28 million), HDFC Ltd ($ 22 million) and TCS ($ 16 million), Edelweiss said.

Tata Steel, Havells and BPCL are among the stocks whose weight has gone up in the MSCI India index. HPCL, GAIL and DMart are among the stocks whose weight has gone down, as per brokerage reports.

MSCI added six Indian companies to its Global Standard Index and 33 to its Global Small Cap Index in May 2021 Semi-Annual Index Review released on May 11, 2021.

MSCI Global Standard Index is widely used by international fund houses for benchmarking global equities portfolios.

Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

