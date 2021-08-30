MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

MSCI rejig: No inclusion or exclusion, weight-change led flow action may be seen

MSCI added six Indian companies to its Global Standard Index and 33 to its Global Small Cap Index in May 2021 semi-annual index review released on May 11, 2021

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 01:40 PM IST

The MSCI quarterly rejig scheduled for August 31 is expected to result in a net outflow of $200 million, analysts have said.

There is no inclusion or exclusion this time and the change will only be in the weight of some stocks, which may lead the flow action going ahead, they said.

As per Edelweiss Alternative Research, positive flows may be seen in Tata Steel ($100 million) and Havells ($ 28 million).

On the flip side, negative flows may be seen in Reliance Industries ($ 32 million), Infosys ($ 28 million), HDFC Ltd ($ 22 million) and TCS ($ 16 million), Edelweiss said.

Tata Steel, Havells and BPCL are among the stocks whose weight has gone up in the MSCI India index. HPCL, GAIL and DMart are among the stocks whose weight has gone down, as per brokerage reports.

Close

MSCI added six Indian companies to its Global Standard Index and 33 to its Global Small Cap Index in May 2021 Semi-Annual Index Review released on May 11, 2021.

MSCI Global Standard Index is widely used by international fund houses for benchmarking global equities portfolios.

Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #markets #MSCI
first published: Aug 30, 2021 01:40 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.