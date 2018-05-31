MSCI may put India, Brazil on notice over investor access

The Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) on Wednesday said they are placing emerging markets including India and Brazil on notice for limiting investor access, reported CNBC-TV18.

The weights of India and Brazil markets could be capped on MSCI Indexes, said New York-based company.

Countries like Turkey, South Korea, India and Brazil restrict use of local data in derivatives created by offshore exchanges and India also has a lengthy and burdensome mandatory registration process for foreign investors, the MSCI said.

A leading provider of benchmark indices globally, MSCI, will now consult its clients and announce the results By December 31.