Last Updated : May 31, 2018 08:18 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

MSCI may put India, Brazil on notice over investor access

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) on Wednesday said they are placing emerging markets including India and Brazil on notice for limiting investor access, reported CNBC-TV18.

The weights of India and Brazil markets could be capped on MSCI Indexes, said New York-based company.

Countries like Turkey, South Korea, India and Brazil restrict use of local data in derivatives created by offshore exchanges and India also has a lengthy and burdensome mandatory registration process for foreign investors, the MSCI said.

A leading provider of benchmark indices globally, MSCI, will now consult its clients and announce the results By December 31.
