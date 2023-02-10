 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MSCI India index to include Bank of Baroda, CG Power and exclude Biocon; Adani Group companies to see weight reduction

Feb 10, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST

MSCI has changed the FIF in few names and a major downward revision has been seen in Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas and Adani Enterprises which is likely to trigger meaningful outflows in these stocks.

Bank of Baroda and CG Power & Industrial have been included in the MSCI India index while Biocon has been excluded from the index, said MSCI in a release.

With this, CG Power and Bank of Baroda could witness inflows of around $161 million and $145 million, respectively, according to Abhilash Pagaria of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

Whereas Biocon could see an outflow of $68 million, he added in the note.

The changes will take place as of the close of February 28, 2023, MSCI added.