MSCI India index to include Bank of Baroda, CG Power and exclude Biocon; Adani Group companies to see weight reduction

Bank of Baroda and CG Power & Industrial have been included in the MSCI India index while Biocon has been excluded from the index, said MSCI in a release.

With this, CG Power and Bank of Baroda could witness inflows of around $161 million and $145 million, respectively, according to Abhilash Pagaria of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

Whereas Biocon could see an outflow of $68 million, he added in the note.

The changes will take place as of the close of February 28, 2023, MSCI added.

To be eligible for inclusion in an MSCI index, a security's Foreign Inclusion Factor (FIF) must reach a certain threshold. MSCI has changed the FIF in a few names and a major downward revision has been seen in Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Enterprises which is likely to trigger meaningful outflows in these stocks.

Paytm slumps 8% as large deals take place on bourses

Given the reduction in weightage, Adani Transmission (-$145 million), Adani Total Gas (-$110 million) and Adani Enterprises (-$161 million) might see the heaviest outflow among all, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. Meanwhile, other stocks that are likely to witness selling due to a reduction in weightage are HCL Technologies (-$97 million), Jindal Steel & Power (-$19 million), Shriram Finance (-$14 million) and ACC (-$12 million), the brokerage firm added. On the contrary, there are some stocks that will witness inflows with index funds and exchange-traded funds that track the index aligning their portfolio according to the changes. Reliance Industries could see an inflow of $38 million, HDFC $31 million, Infosys and ICICI Bank could each witness a $29 million inflow while Tata Consultancy would see the least inflow at $17 million, Pagaria wrote.

