English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    MSCI India index to include Bank of Baroda, CG Power and exclude Biocon; Adani Group companies to see weight reduction

    MSCI has changed the FIF in few names and a major downward revision has been seen in Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas and Adani Enterprises which is likely to trigger meaningful outflows in these stocks.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST

    Bank of Baroda and CG Power & Industrial have been included in the MSCI India index while Biocon has been excluded from the index, said MSCI in a release.

    With this, CG Power and Bank of Baroda could witness inflows of around $161 million and $145 million, respectively, according to Abhilash Pagaria of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

    Whereas Biocon could see an outflow of $68 million, he added in the note.

    The changes will take place as of the close of February 28, 2023, MSCI added.