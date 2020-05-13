MSCI India index rejig: Jubilant Food, Ipca Labs among 6 stocks added; 5 scrips removed

MSCI said it will add six stocks in its MSCI India Index, and remove five scrips from the same. Abbott India, Ipca Laboratories, Jubilant Foodworks, Power Finance Corporation, Tata Consumer Products and Torrent Pharmaceuticals will be added to the index.

However, Ashok Leyland, Bank of Baroda, Cummins India, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and Tata Power Company will be removed from the index, said MSCI Inc in its release available on its website.

The changes announced in the May 2020 Semi-Annual Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes, including India Domestic Index, will be effective from May 29, 2020.

MSCI Inc also made big changes in the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index, wherein it added 13 scrips and removed 52.

Amber Enterprises, Ashok Leyland, Cummins India, Emami, Future Retail, GMM Pfaudler, IndiaMart InterMesh, M&M Financial Services, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Nippon Life India, NLC India, Relaxo Footwears and Tata Power Company will be added in Domestic Small Cap Index with effect from May 29.

Among the ones tobe removed are Abbott India, Adani Green Energy, Ashoka Buildcon, BSE, Chennia Petroleum, Dish TV, Eclerx Services, Future Consumer, Equitas Holdings, GSFC an HFCL.

Emkay feels a net flow of $143 million into passive benchmarked funds is expected due to the above rebalancing.

