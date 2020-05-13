App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MSCI India index rejig: Jubilant Food, Ipca Labs among 6 stocks added; 5 scrips removed

The changes announced in the May 2020 Semi-Annual Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes including India Domestic Index will be effective from May 29, 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

MSCI said it will add six stocks in its MSCI India Index, and remove five scrips from the same. Abbott India, Ipca Laboratories, Jubilant Foodworks, Power Finance Corporation, Tata Consumer Products and Torrent Pharmaceuticals will be added to the index.

However, Ashok Leyland, Bank of Baroda, Cummins India, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and Tata Power Company will be removed from the index, said MSCI Inc in its release available on its website.

The changes announced in the May 2020 Semi-Annual Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes, including India Domestic Index, will be effective from May 29, 2020.

Close

MSCI Inc also made big changes in the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index, wherein it added 13 scrips and removed 52.

related news

Amber Enterprises, Ashok Leyland, Cummins India, Emami, Future Retail, GMM Pfaudler, IndiaMart InterMesh, M&M Financial Services, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Nippon Life India, NLC India, Relaxo Footwears and Tata Power Company will be added in Domestic Small Cap Index with effect from May 29.

Among the ones tobe removed are Abbott India, Adani Green Energy, Ashoka Buildcon, BSE, Chennia Petroleum, Dish TV, Eclerx Services, Future Consumer, Equitas Holdings, GSFC an HFCL.

Emkay feels a net flow of $143 million into passive benchmarked funds is expected due to the above rebalancing.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 13, 2020 01:35 pm

tags #Market Edge #Market news #Nifty #Sensex

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | IT firms create special teams to identify new revenue streams: Report

Coronavirus impact | IT firms create special teams to identify new revenue streams: Report

Coronavirus relief: Realty sector pins hopes on economic package, seeks 'meaningful stimulus'

Coronavirus relief: Realty sector pins hopes on economic package, seeks 'meaningful stimulus'

Fresh support of only Rs 12-13 lakh crore in PM Modi's economic stimulus: Report

Fresh support of only Rs 12-13 lakh crore in PM Modi's economic stimulus: Report

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.