MSCI defers decision to increase India's weightage

The MSCI has deferred the decision to increase the weightage of India in its global indices.

"MSCI will defer until further notice potential increases in Foreign Ownership Limits (FOL) resulting from the recently implemented relaxation of the Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) limit of Indian companies to the sectoral limit," the index and multi-asset portfolio analysis tools provider said in its announcement.

The government last year decided to increase the statutory foreign portfolio investor (FPI) limit of Indian companies to the sectoral foreign investment limit, effective April this year, but had given an option to companies that with the board approval they can restrict their respective FPI limits to a lower threshold.

It means that if the sectoral FPI limit is 74 percent, then company if wants can raise its FPI limit to 74 percent from 49 percent earlier. Generally the increase in weightage by MSCI in its indexes raises the possibility of inflow of billions of dollars into Indian markets.

In April, the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) had published the list of companies where there is a room for increase in FPI limit, but MSCI had said the more time was required for the list to be tested by market participants before MSCI would consider changing the treatment of foreign ownership limits in the MSCI India Indexes.

"The sectoral limits published by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) & Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) are new and more time is required for market participants to test the disclosure mechanism. MSCI is awaiting further clarifications on the timeliness, quality and standardization of the data provided by NSDL & CDSL before making related changes to the MSCI Indexes," the index provider detailed.

MSCI said it would defer potential increases in the current foreign ownership limits (FOLs) and resulting changes to the Foreign Inclusion Factors (FIF) of Indian securities as part of the Quarterly Index Reviews (QIR)/Semi-Annual Index Reviews (SAIR) and corporate events.

However, "MSCI will continue to monitor securities included on the CDSL & NSDL lists for which the Red flag or Breach limit has been reached and apply the relevant treatment as per the Global Investable Market Indexes (GIMI) methodology," it added.

The index provider further said it would wait for feedback from market participants on the usability and timeliness of the data provided by NSDL & CDSL.