Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 07:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MSCI adds 13 stocks including Glenmark, Metropolis, Polycab to its Global Smallcap index

Under MSCI India Domestic Index, MSCI Inc also added eight scrips - Berger Paints, DLF, HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential, Indraprastha Gas, Info Edge, SBI Life and Siemens India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The MSCI Inc, a research-based indices and analytics services provider, added eight stocks to its MSCI India Index on November 27, including HDFC Asset Management Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Info Edge, SBI Life Insurance etc.

Other stocks are Berger Paints India, Colgate-Palmolive, DLF and and Siemens India, which added in the MSCI India Index.

On the other side, the index maker removed Glenmark Pharma, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea and Yes Bank from the same index.

Under MSCI India Domestic Index, MSCI Inc also added eight scrips - Berger Paints, DLF, HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential, Indraprastha Gas, Info Edge, SBI Life and Siemens India.

However, it removed BHEL, Glenmark Pharma, Indiabulls Housing Finance, L&T Finance, Vodafone Idea and Yes Bank from the same index.

Under its MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes, the index-maker added 13 stocks and removed 21 scrips which are:



First Published on Nov 26, 2019 06:50 pm

tags #Market news

