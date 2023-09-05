Mrs Bectors Food appoints new CFO, shares slide marginally

Share price of Mrs Bectors Food has almost doubled and has given a return of almost 100 percent in the last 6 months.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Mrs Bectors Food Speciality company announced the appointment of Arnav Jain as its Chief Financial Officer after the company’s board meeting on September 4. “As recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Board has appointed Mr. Arnav Jain as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 11.08.2023.,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Mrs Bectors fell 0.14 percent to Rs 1,040.90 at 10 am. The company said Arnav Jain will lead the finance function. He is joining the company after working at Akzo Nobel as Commercial Controller- Coatings. He has more than 18 years of experience in the FMCG, telecom, paint, and consumer durables industry in areas such as Business Finance, Controls, Treasury, and P&L Responsibility. He has previously worked with Phillips, Nokia, Pepsi, Bharti Airtel, and Britannia Industries.

Arnav Jain will succeed Parveen Kumar Goel as CFO. Kumar has been a board member at the company since 2008. The biscuit marker also announced the date of their Annual General Meeting, which it will conduct on September 29.

Share price of Mrs Bectors Food has almost doubled and has given a return of almost 100 percent in the last 6 months. In its June quarterly results, the company’s revenue more than doubled to Rs 34.85 crore from Rs 12.7 crore in the previous year. Revenue increased almost 25 percent to Rs 374.16 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.