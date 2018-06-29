App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MRPL gains 4% as board to consider preferential issue of shares on July 2

A meeting of the board of directors of the company has been scheduled on July 2 to recommend a proposal for preferential issue of shares.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Oil and Natural Gas Sector Professionals | Experienced – Rs 15-20 lakh with perks | The sector on which the modern economy is still largely powered by. This is one sector that makes immense profits. Geologists, marine engineers are the professionals that are part of this sector. Image Reuters
Oil and Natural Gas Sector Professionals | Experienced – Rs 15-20 lakh with perks | The sector on which the modern economy is still largely powered by. This is one sector that makes immense profits. Geologists, marine engineers are the professionals that are part of this sector. Image Reuters
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) added 4 percent intraday Friday ahead of board meeting to consider preferential issue of shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company has been scheduled on July 2 to recommend a proposal for preferential issue of shares to enhance public shareholding upto 25 percent as per SEBI directives, to the shareholders in the ensuing AGM.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 146.25 and 52-week low Rs 76.95 on 31 October, 2017 and 28 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 45.81 percent below its 52-week high and 2.99 percent above its 52-week low

At 13:35 hrs Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals was quoting at Rs 79.25, up Rs 1.60, or 2.06 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 01:38 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.