MRPL gains 4% as board to consider preferential issue of shares on July 2

Shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) added 4 percent intraday Friday ahead of board meeting to consider preferential issue of shares.
A meeting of the board of directors of the company has been scheduled on July 2 to recommend a proposal for preferential issue of shares to enhance public shareholding upto 25 percent as per SEBI directives, to the shareholders in the ensuing AGM.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 146.25 and 52-week low Rs 76.95 on 31 October, 2017 and 28 June, 2018, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 45.81 percent below its 52-week high and 2.99 percent above its 52-week low
At 13:35 hrs Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals was quoting at Rs 79.25, up Rs 1.60, or 2.06 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil