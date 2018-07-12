MRO-TEK Realty surges 5% as company empanels with Bharat Sanchar Nigam

Shares of MRO-TEK Realty surged 5 percent intraday Thursday as company selected by BSNL.

The company has empaneled with BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam) as a National Systems Integrator partner for Enterprise Business.

At 09:39 hrs MRO-TEK Realty was quoting at Rs 45.75, up Rs 2.15, or 4.93 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 69 and 52-week low Rs 18.50 on 20 June, 2018 and 05 April, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.7 percent below its 52-week high and 147.3 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil