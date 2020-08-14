172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|mrf-share-price-falls-3-on-weak-june-quarter-numbers-5703231.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MRF share price falls 3% on weak June quarter numbers

The company's other income was down to Rs 43.9 crore against Rs 105.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

MRF share price shed 3 percent intraday on August 14 after the company posted weak numbers for the quarter ended June 2020.

The company's consolidated net profit went down 95 percent YoY to Rs 13.5 crore against Rs 273.3 crore.

Its consolidated revenue was down 45 percent at Rs 2,460 crore against Rs 4,470 crore, reported CNBC-TV18.

Close

The company's other income was down to Rs 43.9 crore against Rs 105.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 45.7 percent to Rs 332.2 crore and margin stood at 13.5 percent against 13.7 percent.

At 13:54 hrs MRF was quoting at Rs 62,385.00, down Rs 1,605.25, or 2.51 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 02:30 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #MRF

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.