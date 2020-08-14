MRF share price falls 3% on weak June quarter numbers

MRF share price shed 3 percent intraday on August 14 after the company posted weak numbers for the quarter ended June 2020.

The company's consolidated net profit went down 95 percent YoY to Rs 13.5 crore against Rs 273.3 crore.

Its consolidated revenue was down 45 percent at Rs 2,460 crore against Rs 4,470 crore, reported CNBC-TV18.

The company's other income was down to Rs 43.9 crore against Rs 105.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 45.7 percent to Rs 332.2 crore and margin stood at 13.5 percent against 13.7 percent.

At 13:54 hrs MRF was quoting at Rs 62,385.00, down Rs 1,605.25, or 2.51 percent on the BSE.