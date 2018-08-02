App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mphasis to consider buyback of equity shares on August 7

If Mphasis considers buyback of shares then this would be sixth company to come out with share buyback offer in last one year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Midcap IT company Mphasis is going to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares next week.

If the proposal gets approved, Mphasis will be the sixth IT company to offer share buyback in the last one year.

The software services provider informed exchanges that the board of directors of the company, on August 7, would be considering a proposal for buyback of the equity shares.

As of June 2018, promoter Marble II Pte Limited, a unit owned by PE firm Blackstone, held 52.37 percent stake in the company while mutual funds held 8.43 percent stake and foreign portfolio investors owned 29.17 percent stake.

In May this year, Marble II Pte Ltd sold 8 percent in Mphasis at Rs 960 per share, which is the double price it paid for buying the stake in the company from HP. The buyers were also foreign investors T Rowe Price, Aberdeen, and Oppenheimer.

In April 2016, Blackstone purchased HP's 60.5 percent stake in the IT company at Rs 430 per share.

MphasiS shares closed at Rs 1,175.10 Thursday, down Rs 31.40, or 2.60 percent.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 07:51 pm

tags #Business #MphasiS

