Mphasis slips 3% despite better Q1 nos, buyback approval

Shares of Mphasis slipped more than 3 percent in the early trade on Wednesday despite better June quarter results and approval of buyback of shares.

The company's Q1FY19 consolidated net profit increases 8.7 percent to Rs 258.3 crore versus Rs 237.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue rose 4.3 percent to Rs 1,820.2 crore versus Rs 1,744.5 crore.

The company board has approved a proposal for buy-back of equity shares from all the existing shareholders of the company on a proportionate basis through the tender offer method at a maximum price of Rs 1,350 per equity share, aggregating to an amount not exceeding Rs 9,882.75 million.

Morgan Stanley has maintained overweight call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,185 per share.

The research house believes that the company posted good operating performance but lagged the expectations.

The FY18-20 EPS growth should be healthy, see limited upside to estimates and expect buyback to be EPS-neutral, it said.

At 09:25 hrs MphasiS was quoting at Rs 1,158.50, down Rs 34.50, or 2.89 percent on the BSE.

