Mphasis shares fall 3% post its Q3 numbers; Morgan Stanley remains overweight

Shares of Mphasis fell almost 3 percent in early trade on February 7 and looked on course to break its winning run of the last three consecutive sessions.

The stock came under pressure despite the company reporting a decent set of numbers for the December quarter on February 6.

The IT company posted a 5.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit to Rs 293.6 crore for Q3 FY20.

Total income increased 14.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,312.8 crore.

Global wealth management firm Morgan Stanley termed the numbers 'strong'. It is overweight on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,090.

Shares of Mphasis traded 1.47 percent down at Rs 929 on the BSE around 11:35 hours.

