Mphasis share price gains 2% on deal with Royal Bank of Scotland

The share price of technology company Mphasis gained 1.8 percent in the morning trade on July 7 after the company signed a multi-year deal with Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

The stock, which has gained more than 40 percent in three months, was quoting at Rs 916.60, up 0.73 percent, on the BSE at 1049 hours.

"Mphasis will work with RBS to deliver advanced transformation to testing services through its Testing Centre for Excellence (TCoE). The collaboration will see Mphasis co-invest and co-create speed to market solutions," the information-technology solutions provider said in its statement.

The company said it would leverage its TCoE capabilities to drive test management (strategy and planning in alignment with the production workload models), centralised management and control of tooling strategy and support and adoption and standardisation of tools and processes, including metrics definition and compliance.

"We found Mphasis to be an agile, flexible technology partner, well- equipped to drive and implement next-gen practices at RBS. Its digital capabilities, coupled with an impeccable global track-record for consistent service delivery, makes it a perfect partner for our transformation agenda," Trish Arksey, Lending Program Director at RBS said.

Dinesh Venugopal, President–Mphasis Direct and Digital, said as a partner to RBS, the company remained committed to the success of this transformational initiative through unique TCoE offering, with a view to wider next-gen modernisation as the next logical phase in the longer term.