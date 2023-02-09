MPC's signal: Tightening cycle is not over yet

Highlights The 25 basis points hike by the MPC was priced in The surprise lay in the MPC not changing the monetary policy stance to Neutral Withdrawal of monetary accommodation not yet complete Empirical evidence suggests that headline inflation tends to converge towards core inflation level in India and therefore addressing sticky core inflation is key to durable disinflation The MPC could be inclined to raise the repo rate by another 25 bps in the April meeting The policy stance could change to Neutral in...