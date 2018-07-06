Movers & shakers: Volumes of Timken India, Astral Poly grow the most in last 5 days

The market is trading on a positive note this Friday afternoon with the Nifty up 45 points at 10,795 and the Sensex gaining 164 points at 35,738.

Market breadth was weak with 1,082 stocks advancing on the NSE, 638 declining, and 348 staying unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1,476 stocks advanced and 1,073 declined and 144 were unchanged.

Shree Rama News has gained 43.05 percent in the last five days followed by Banaras Beads that gained 35.58 percent. These are followed by Hindustan Flurocarbons which added 29.33 percent, Prabhat Telecom, up 26.65 percent. Aanchal Ispat has gained 25.30 percent in the last five days.

Mentioned below are stocks that witnessed a surge in trading volumes on Tuesday compared to their 5-day average.

Timken India was trading with volumes of 164,418 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,141 shares, an increase of 14,312.52 percent.

Astral Poly Technik was trading with volumes of 133,307 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,481 shares, an increase of 8,901.15 percent.

Agro Tech Foods was trading with volumes of 92,500 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,537 shares, an increase of 5,917.43 percent.

Inox Leisure was trading with volumes of 187,412 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,442 shares, an increase of 5,345.17 percent.