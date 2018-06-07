Movers & shakers: Volumes of these 5 stocks rose up to 66,000% in the last 5 days

The market is on an uptrend on Thursday afternoon with the Nifty up 97 points at 10,782 and the Sensex gaining 333 points at 35,511.

Avanti Feeds has gained 23.57 percent in the last five days, followed by Sumeet Industries which added 20.77 percent. The gainers pack included Mahanagar Telecom Nigam (MTNL), up 13.46, Mangalam Drugs (13.03 percent), Automotive Axle (11.47 percent) and LT Foods (11.08 percent).

Mentioned below are stocks that witnessed a surge in trading volumes on Thursday compared to their 5-day average.

Sharda Crop was trading with volumes of 709,345 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,072 shares, an increase of 66,094.94 percent. Ashiana Housing was trading with volumes of 1,947,376 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,913 shares, an increase of 49,666.83 percent.

Also, Redington (India) was trading with volumes of 1,183,020 shares, compared to its five day average of 6,049 shares, an increase of 19,458.58 percent.

V-Mart Retail was trading with volumes of 60,665 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,555 shares, an increase of 2,274.55 percent. Kwality was trading with volumes of 10,762,360 shares, compared to its five day average of 519,992 shares, an increase of 1,969.72 percent.