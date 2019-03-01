App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Movers & Shakers: Volumes of SBI Life, Bajaj Finserv, Andhra Cements surge the most

SBI Life Insurance Company was trading with volumes of 98,243,219 shares, compared to its five day average of 9,158 shares while Bajaj Finserv was trading with volumes of 311,830 shares, compared to its five day average of 17,169 shares, an increase of 1,716.22 percent.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
The Indian stock market has extended the earlier gains with the Nifty50 up 65 points, trading at 10857 while the Sensex added 178 points and was trading at 36,045 mark.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1874 stocks advancing and 655 declining while 139 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Here's a look at the top movers and shakers of the day with respect to volume:

SBI Life Insurance


Clipboard02


SBI Life Insurance Company was trading with volumes of 98,243,219 shares, compared to its five day average of 9,158 shares, an increase of 1,072,611.60 percent. The stocks witnessed spurt in volume by more than 15606.01 times. CA Emerald Investments, an affiliated entity of a Carlyle Group fund, bought a 9 per cent stake in the company.

Hindustan Foods was trading with volumes of 1,603,488 shares, compared to its five day average of 6,258 shares, an increase of 25,523.83 percent and saw spurt in volume by more than 212.47 times. Also, Energy Development Company was trading with volumes of 204,600 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,456 shares, an increase of 8,229.94 percent. It witnessed spurt in volume by more than 9.29 times.

Andhra Cements


Clipboard04


Andhra Cements was trading with volumes of 62,055 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,572 shares, an increase of 2,312.90 percent. The stock saw spurt in volume by more than 14.38 times on March 1, 2019 and touched upper circuit of Rs 4.72 on February 28, 2019.

Bajaj Finserv


Clipboard06

Bajaj Finserv was trading with volumes of 311,830 shares, compared to its five day average of 17,169 shares, an increase of 1,716.22 percent. It witnessed spurt in volume by more than 23.31 times. Force Motors was trading with volumes of 187,680 shares, compared to its five day average of 14,612 shares, an increase of 1,184.44 percent. The stock saw spurt in volume by more than 13.36 times.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 03:28 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Volume Shockers

