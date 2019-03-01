Movers & Shakers: Volumes of SBI Life, Bajaj Finserv, Andhra Cements surge the most

The Indian stock market has extended the earlier gains with the Nifty50 up 65 points, trading at 10857 while the Sensex added 178 points and was trading at 36,045 mark.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1874 stocks advancing and 655 declining while 139 remained unchanged on the BSE.

SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance Company was trading with volumes of 98,243,219 shares, compared to its five day average of 9,158 shares, an increase of 1,072,611.60 percent. The stocks witnessed spurt in volume by more than 15606.01 times. CA Emerald Investments, an affiliated entity of a Carlyle Group fund, bought a 9 per cent stake in the company.

Hindustan Foods was trading with volumes of 1,603,488 shares, compared to its five day average of 6,258 shares, an increase of 25,523.83 percent and saw spurt in volume by more than 212.47 times. Also, Energy Development Company was trading with volumes of 204,600 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,456 shares, an increase of 8,229.94 percent. It witnessed spurt in volume by more than 9.29 times.

Andhra Cements

Andhra Cements was trading with volumes of 62,055 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,572 shares, an increase of 2,312.90 percent. The stock saw spurt in volume by more than 14.38 times on March 1, 2019 and touched upper circuit of Rs 4.72 on February 28, 2019.

Bajaj Finserv