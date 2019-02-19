Movers & Shakers: Volumes of Punj Lloyd, PVR, Prestige Estates, Tejas Networks move the most

The Indian stock market continues to trade in the green with the Nifty50 extending gains, up 70 points, trading at 10711 while the Sensex added up 227 points and was trading at 35,725 mark.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances on the BSE with 1463 stocks advancing and 946 declining while 123 remained unchanged.

S&P BSE Metals along with S&P BSE Realty were the outperforming sectors which gained over 2 percent while S&P BSE IT was the underperforming sector which was down over 1 percent in this afternoon session. The top gainers were Emami, Welspun Corp, Strelite Tech, DLF, Bank of India, Prestige Estates and GMR Infra.

On the other hand, the top losers were Kaveri Seed Company, Kwality, Navkar Corp, HEG, Graphite India, Aarti Industries, Equitas Holdings, TCS and NTPC.

The stocks which moved the most with respect to volumes were Punj Lloyd which was trading with volumes of 16,093,154 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,181,538 shares, an increase of 1,262.05 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 10.11 times.

Punj Lloyd

Prestige Estates was trading with volumes of 49,067 shares, compared to its five day average of 4,167 shares, an increase of 1,077.46 percent. The stock saw spurt in volume by more than 14.07 times.

Prestige Estates

Tejas Networks was trading with volumes of 49,387 shares, compared to its five day average of 8,775 shares, an increase of 462.81 percent. It traded on new 52-week low value of Rs 115.25 and saw spurt in volume by more than 6.47 times.

On the other hand, PVR was trading with volumes of 33,889 shares, compared to its five day average of 8,745 shares, an increase of 287.54 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 3.23 times.

PVR

Kolte-Patil Developers was trading with volumes of 13,097 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,408 shares, an increase of 284.35 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 3.45 times.

Ambuja Cements was trading with volumes of 347,365 shares, compared to its five day average of 146,214 shares, an increase of 137.57 percent. It saw spurt in volume by more than 3.36 times while Divis Labs was trading with volumes of 81,820 shares, compared to its five day average of 34,813 shares, an increase of 135.03 percent. Divis witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.66 times.