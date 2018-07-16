Movers & Shakers: Volumes of JTEKT India & Elgi Equipments increased the most in last 5 days

The market ended lower, in the red on Monday afternoon with the Nifty at 10,936 and the Sensex gaining 217 points at 36,323.

Market breadth was strong with 314 stocks advancing on the NSE, 1446 declining, and 310 staying unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 561 stocks advanced and 2048 declined and 168 were unchanged.

RS Software has gained 34.02 percent followed by Sphere Global which gained 18.03 percent. These are followed by Sonata Software which added 15.77 percent while Arrow Greentech gained 15.64 percent. Petron Engineering is up 15.44 percent.

Mentioned below are stocks that witnessed a surge in trading volumes on Wednesday compared to their 5-day average.

JTEKT India was trading with volumes of 13,097,994 shares, compared to its five day average of 7,565 shares, an increase of 173,043.96 percent. Elgi Equipments was trading with volumes of 219,538 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,333 shares, an increase of 6,486.01 percent.

CCL Products was trading with volumes of 100,891 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,542 shares, an increase of 6,444.56 percent. Gujarat State Petronet was trading with volumes of 1,261,264 shares, compared to its five day average of 11,530 shares, an increase of 10,839.36 percent.