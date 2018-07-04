App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Movers & shakers: Volumes of Indiabulls Ventures, Shriram Transport rose the most in last 5 days

Indiabulls Ventures was trading with volumes of 13,886,712 shares, compared to its five day average of 161,228 shares, an increase of 8,513.07 percent.

Moneycontrol News

The market was on an uptrend this Wednesday afternoon with the Nifty up 70 points at 10,770 and the Sensex gaining 262 points at 35,641.

Market breadth was weak with 836 stocks advancing in NSE and 864 declining and 364 staying unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1,222 stocks advanced and 1,305 declined while 141 were unchanged.

Kiri Industries gained 32.76 percent in the last five days, followed by Tokyo Plast which added 32.26 percent. The gainers' pack included Manpasand Beverage (15.71 percent), Graphite India added 15.65 percent. Indocount Industries was up 10.83 percent.

Mentioned below are stocks that witnessed a surge in trading volumes on Tuesday compared to their 5-day average.

Siti Networks was trading with volumes of 24,390 shares, compared to its five day average of 70,841 shares, a decrease of -65.57 percent.

Indiabulls Ventures was trading with volumes of 13,886,712 shares, compared to its five day average of 161,228 shares, an increase of 8,513.07 percent.

Also, Shriram Transport Finance Corporation was trading with volumes of 918,570 shares, compared to its five day average of 36,127 shares, an increase of 2,442.64 percent.

Grasim Industries was trading with volumes of 473,116 shares, compared to its five day average of 21,935 shares, an increase of 2,056.90 percent.

Gujarat State Petronet was trading with volumes of 305,568 shares, compared to its five day average of 23,642 shares, an increase of 1,192.49 percent.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 03:44 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

