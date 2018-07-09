Movers & Shakers: Volumes of Garnet International & Ramco Cements rose up to 37,000%

The market is trading on a positive note this Monday afternoon with the Nifty up 84 points at 10,857 and the Sensex gaining 287 points at 35,945.

Market breadth was weak with 1224 stocks advancing on the NSE, 486 declining, and 368 staying unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1,701 stocks advanced and 865 declined and 121 were unchanged.

Banaras Beads has gained 69.83 percent followed by Shree Rama News which gained 27.39 percent. These are followed by V-Mart Retail which added 21.72 percent while Sterlite Technologies gained 19.96 percent. GATI was up 18.07 percent.

Mentioned below are stocks that witnessed a surge in trading volumes on Monday compared to their 5-day average.

Garnet International was trading with volumes of 503,476 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,348 shares, an increase of 37,260.94 percent. Ramco Cements was trading with volumes of 729,682 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,491 shares, an increase of 20,804.20 percent.

SBI Life Insurance was trading with volumes of 655,616 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,766 shares, an increase of 17,310.66 percent.

EID Parry was trading with volumes of 526,034 shares, compared to its five day average of 13,763 shares, an increase of 3,722.14 percent.