App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Movers & Shakers: Volumes of Garnet International & Ramco Cements rose up to 37,000%

Garnet International was trading with volumes of 503,476 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,348 shares, an increase of 37,260.94 percent. Ramco Cements was trading with volumes of 729,682 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,491 shares, an increase of 20,804.20 percent.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Moneycontrol News

The market is trading on a positive note this Monday afternoon with the Nifty up 84 points at 10,857 and the Sensex gaining 287 points at 35,945.

Market breadth was weak with 1224 stocks advancing on the NSE, 486 declining, and 368 staying unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1,701 stocks advanced and 865 declined and 121 were unchanged.

Banaras Beads has gained 69.83 percent followed by Shree Rama News which gained 27.39 percent. These are followed by V-Mart Retail which added 21.72 percent while Sterlite Technologies gained 19.96 percent. GATI was up 18.07 percent.

Mentioned below are stocks that witnessed a surge in trading volumes on Monday compared to their 5-day average.

related news

Garnet International was trading with volumes of 503,476 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,348 shares, an increase of 37,260.94 percent. Ramco Cements was trading with volumes of 729,682 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,491 shares, an increase of 20,804.20 percent.

SBI Life Insurance was trading with volumes of 655,616 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,766 shares, an increase of 17,310.66 percent.

EID Parry was trading with volumes of 526,034 shares, compared to its five day average of 13,763 shares, an increase of 3,722.14 percent.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance was trading with volumes of 286,688 shares, compared to its five day average of 8,166 shares, an increase of 3,410.84 percent.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 02:42 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.