you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Movers & Shakers: Volumes of Corporation Bank, Future Lifestyle, UCO Bank surge the most

Corporation Bank was trading with volumes of 579,999 shares, compared to its five day average of 11,082 shares while Future Lifestyle Fashions was trading with volumes of 57,283 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,187 shares.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
The Indian benchmark indices continued to trade on a positive note in the Thursday afternoon session with the Nifty50 up 54 points, trading at 10789 while the Sensex added 167 points and was trading at 35,923 mark.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1453 stocks advancing and 973 declining while 129 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Corporation Bank was trading with volumes of 579,999 shares, compared to its five day average of 11,082 shares, an increase of 5,133.89 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 25.66 times. Future Lifestyle Fashions was trading with volumes of 57,283 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,187 shares, an increase of 4,724.24 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 3.72 times.

Adlabs Entertainment was trading with volumes of 635,277 shares, compared to its five day average of 44,618 shares, an increase of 1,323.82 percent. The stock saw spurt in volume by more than 20.78 times and touched lower circuit of Rs 8.63.

UCO Bank was trading with volumes of 241,863 shares, compared to its five day average of 30,727 shares, an increase of 687.14 percent and saw spurt in

volume by more than 5.78 times.

Coromandel International was trading with volumes of 17,133 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,541 shares, an increase of 574.21 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 6.12 times. Puravankara was trading with volumes of 2,521,402 shares, compared to its five day average of 9,654 shares, an increase of 26,018.77 percent. The stock saw spurt in Volume by more than 1.41 times.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 02:28 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Sensex #Volume Shocker

