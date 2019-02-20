App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Movers & Shakers: Vijaya Bank, Kaveri Seed, GE Shipping, ICICI Prudential top the charts

Vijaya Bank witnessed spurt in volume by more than 61.90 times while Kaveri Seed Company saw spurt in volume by more than 8.31 times.

Sandip Das
The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade on a positive note and has extended the morning gains with the Nifty50 up 75 points, trading at 10676 while the Sensex gained 237 points and was trading at 35,590 mark.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1307 stocks advancing and 1019 declining while 122 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Here's a look at the stocks which moved the most with respect to volumes:

Vijaya Bank


Clipboard04

Vijaya Bank: Spurt in volume by more than 61.90 times

The stock was trading with volumes of 3,104,464 shares, compared to its five day average of 41,033 shares, an increase of 7,465.74 percent.

GE Shipping


Clipboard06

GE Shipping Company: Spurt in volume by more than 18.74 times

The stock was trading with volumes of 100,025 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,602 shares, an increase of 2,676.78 percent.

Gujarat Pipavav


Clipboard08

Gujarat Pipavav Port: Spurt in volume by more than 22.69 times

The stock traded on new 52-week low value of Rs 77 and was trading with volumes of 134,762 shares, compared to its five day average of 5,274 shares, an increase of 2,455.02 percent.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: Spurt in volume by more than 9.97 times

The stock was trading with volumes of 694,859 shares, compared to its five day average of 42,193 shares, an increase of 1,546.84 percent.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: Spurt in volume by more than 5.20 times

Apollo Hospitals was trading with volumes of 617,940 shares, compared to its five day average of 42,410 shares, an increase of 1,357.05 percent.

Kaveri Seed

Clipboard10

Kaveri Seed Company: Spurt in volume by more than 8.31 times

The stock traded on new 52-week low value of Rs 376 and was was trading with volumes of 1,048,766 shares, compared to its five day average of 219,322 shares, an increase of 378.18 percent.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 01:33 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Volume Shockers

