Movers & Shakers: Vijaya Bank, Kaveri Seed, GE Shipping, ICICI Prudential top the charts

The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade on a positive note and has extended the morning gains with the Nifty50 up 75 points, trading at 10676 while the Sensex gained 237 points and was trading at 35,590 mark.
The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1307 stocks advancing and 1019 declining while 122 remained unchanged on the BSE.Here's a look at the stocks which moved the most with respect to volumes:
Vijaya Bank
Vijaya Bank: Spurt in volume by more than 61.90 times
GE Shipping
GE Shipping Company: Spurt in volume by more than 18.74 timesThe stock was trading with volumes of 100,025 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,602 shares, an increase of 2,676.78 percent.
Gujarat Pipavav
Gujarat Pipavav Port: Spurt in volume by more than 22.69 times
The stock traded on new 52-week low value of Rs 77 and was trading with volumes of 134,762 shares, compared to its five day average of 5,274 shares, an increase of 2,455.02 percent.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: Spurt in volume by more than 9.97 times
The stock was trading with volumes of 694,859 shares, compared to its five day average of 42,193 shares, an increase of 1,546.84 percent.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: Spurt in volume by more than 5.20 timesApollo Hospitals was trading with volumes of 617,940 shares, compared to its five day average of 42,410 shares, an increase of 1,357.05 percent.
Kaveri Seed
Kaveri Seed Company: Spurt in volume by more than 8.31 timesThe stock traded on new 52-week low value of Rs 376 and was was trading with volumes of 1,048,766 shares, compared to its five day average of 219,322 shares, an increase of 378.18 percent.