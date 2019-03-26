Movers & Shakers: Sandhar Tech, GMR Infra, Phoenix Mills and PVR

The Indian benchmark indices have showed some robust gains in afternoon session with Nifty up 128 points, trading at 11,482 whereas Sensex zoomed 417 points, trading at 38,225.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1376 stocks advancing and 1271 declining while 161 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Below are the stocks which moved the most with respect to volumes:

Sandhar Technologies was trading with volumes of 101,544 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,123 shares, an increase of 8,940.60 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 92.65 times.

Phoenix Mills was trading with volumes of 73,877 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,309 shares, an increase of 3,099.80 percent. The stock saw spurt in volume by more than 39.11 times.

Saregama India was trading with volumes of 50,769 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,009 shares, an increase of 2,426.58 percent. The stock saw spurt in volume by more than 27.55 times.

PVR was trading with volumes of 336,903 shares, compared to its five day average of 27,689 shares, an increase of 1,116.72 percent. The stock saw spurt in volume by more than 12.93 times.

Speciality Restaurants was trading with volumes of 92,955 shares, compared to its five day average of 8,473 shares, an increase of 997.07 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 8.41 times.

GMR Infrastructure was trading with volumes of 11,616,886 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,136,111 shares, an increase of 922.51 percent. It saw spurt in volume by more than 12.34 times.

United Breweries was trading with volumes of 127,679 shares, compared to its five day average of 18,529 shares, an increase of 589.09 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 6.33 times.