App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Movers & shakers: Redington India, JK Cement volumes grow the most in last 5 days

Redington (India) was trading with volumes of 659,955 shares, compared to its five day average of 19,195 shares, an increase of 3,338.09 percent while JK Cement was trading with volumes of 85,695 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,921 shares, an increase of 2,833.55 percent.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Moneycontrol News

The market is trading flat this Thursday afternoon with the Nifty up 6 points at 10,776 and the Sensex gaining 4 points at 35,649.

Market breadth was weak with 774 stocks advancing on the NSE, 931 declining, and 361 staying unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1,069 stocks advanced and 1,444 declined and 143 were unchanged.

Shree Rama News has gained 43.39 percent in the last five days followed by Kiri Industries that gained 30.82 percent. These are followed by Shradha Infra which added 28.95 percent, Bhagyanagar India, up 25.30 percent. Indocount Industries has gained 13.88 percent in the last five days.

Mentioned below are stocks that witnessed a surge in trading volumes on Tuesday compared to their 5-day average.

related news

Redington (India) was trading with volumes of 659,955 shares, compared to its five day average of 19,195 shares, an increase of 3,338.09 percent.

JK Cement was trading with volumes of 85,695 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,921 shares, an increase of 2,833.55 percent.

Also, Saregama India was trading with volumes of 82,173 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,175 shares, an increase of 2,487.96 percent.

V-Mart Retail was trading with volumes of 55,050 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,180 shares, an increase of 2,425.46 percent.

Future Lifestyle Fashions was trading with volumes of 39,390 shares, compared to its five day average of 4,067 shares, an increase of 868.57 percent.

Future Lifestyle, yesterday said it will acquire 29.9 percent stake in London-listed e-commerce fashion firm Koovs for GBP 15.3 million or approximately Rs 140 crore.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 03:09 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.