Movers & shakers: Redington India, JK Cement volumes grow the most in last 5 days

The market is trading flat this Thursday afternoon with the Nifty up 6 points at 10,776 and the Sensex gaining 4 points at 35,649.

Market breadth was weak with 774 stocks advancing on the NSE, 931 declining, and 361 staying unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1,069 stocks advanced and 1,444 declined and 143 were unchanged.

Shree Rama News has gained 43.39 percent in the last five days followed by Kiri Industries that gained 30.82 percent. These are followed by Shradha Infra which added 28.95 percent, Bhagyanagar India, up 25.30 percent. Indocount Industries has gained 13.88 percent in the last five days.

Mentioned below are stocks that witnessed a surge in trading volumes on Tuesday compared to their 5-day average.

Redington (India) was trading with volumes of 659,955 shares, compared to its five day average of 19,195 shares, an increase of 3,338.09 percent.

JK Cement was trading with volumes of 85,695 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,921 shares, an increase of 2,833.55 percent.

Also, Saregama India was trading with volumes of 82,173 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,175 shares, an increase of 2,487.96 percent.

V-Mart Retail was trading with volumes of 55,050 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,180 shares, an increase of 2,425.46 percent.

Future Lifestyle Fashions was trading with volumes of 39,390 shares, compared to its five day average of 4,067 shares, an increase of 868.57 percent.

Future Lifestyle, yesterday said it will acquire 29.9 percent stake in London-listed e-commerce fashion firm Koovs for GBP 15.3 million or approximately Rs 140 crore.