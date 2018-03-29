Movers & shakers on D-Street: Meet the top gainers and losers of FY18

Equities have ended the financial year on a positive note, with the Sensex and Nifty gaining 10-11 percent for the current fiscal. In the broader markets and among sectoral indices, Nifty Midcap and Nifty Bank stood out with gains of 13 percent, each.

A look at the market’s weak performance this year would tell you that the gains are likely to have been capped for the fiscal. Having said that, interestingly, the index has still managed to deliver double digit returns.

But all was not well in the market, especially in case of financial stocks. The Nifty PSU bank index managed to shed 18 percent for the financial year, while the Nifty Pharma index managed to lose around 19 percent. Issues related to non-performing assets (NPAs), along with regulatory hurdles for pharma companies could have taken a hit on these sectors.

Moneycontrol takes a look at index-based gainers and losers for the fiscal.

Sensex

Topping the charts with around 47 percent gain is Maruti Suzuki, followed by names such as Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries, among others. They all gained 31-46 percent. Interestingly, the top ten gainers’ range is between 13 and 47 percent.

On the losing side, Tata Motors is the biggest loser, falling around 30 percent, while Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Labs, and State Bank of India, among others, lost 14-28 percent.

Nifty

In case of the 50-share index, Bajaj Finance topped the list, with a rise of almost 51 percent, along with names such as Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, HUL, Reliance Industries and Tech Mahindra gained between 38 percent and 47 percent.

The losers include pharma names again, led by Lupin, lost around 49 percent. Tata Motors, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bosch and Dr Reddy’s have followed suit, losing 20-29 percent.

Midcaps

The sector that stole the show with its stellar returns last year has a healthy list of gainers. Future Retail gained the most with a gain of over 100 percent, while Jindal Steel and Power, Larsen and Toubro Infotech, IIFL Holdings, and Tata Global were the top gainers with a surge of 72-81 percent.

However, there were a few losers as well, with Union Bank of India falling around 40 percent, along with Reliance Communications, Glenmark, Adani Power, and Central Bank of India that fell up to 43 percent.

Smallcaps

If midcaps delivered very good returns, smallcaps ensured that investors in such stocks made a lot of money as well. Smallcap names gained big during the financial year. For instance, HEG rose over 1300 percent during the fiscal, along with Graphite India, Bhansali Engineering, Sanwaria Consumer, Indiabulls Ventures and Venkys India, among others, who gained 280-547 percent.

The ones to crash though were stocks such as TV Vision that fell around 94 percent, along with SAB TV, Gitanjali Gems, Videocon, Sintex and Nitin Fire, among others. They fell up to 94 percent in some cases.

Largecaps

The one sector that experts are talking about betting big this year also saw good returns during the ongoing fiscal. Avenue Supermarts, the operator of D-Mart stores in India, gained the most at 108 percent. This was followed by a list of other gainers such as Titan, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance and Maruti Suzuki, which gained 47-104 percent.

The losers, meanwhile, included names such as Lupin, which lost around 49 percent. Power Finance Corporation, Punjab National Bank, REC and Tata Motors lost between 29 and 41 percent.

