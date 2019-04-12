Movers & Shakers: Mahindra Lifespace tops the charts, ITC's 5-day average volume jumps 300%

Following jump in share price from ITC and Maruti Suzuki, which gained 2 percent each, the Indian benchmark indices are witnessing some handsome gains with Nifty50 trading at 11,635, up 35 points while the Sensex gained 148 points and is trading at 38,752.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 1,360 stocks advanced and 1,150 declined while 174 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Auto, FMCG and the media sectors gained the most. The top Sensex gainers are ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, Vedanta and Hero MotoCorp while the top losers are Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors and Tata Steel.

Below are the stocks which moved the most with respect to volumes:

Mahindra Lifespace Developers was trading with volumes of 232,945 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,929 shares, an increase of 7,851.97 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in Volume by more than 18.02 times.

GATI was trading with volumes of 748,723 shares, compared to its five day average of 93,649 shares, an increase of 699.50 percent. The stock saw spurt in volume by more than 8.28 times. Mahindra Logistics was trading with volumes of 11,088 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,178 shares, an increase of 841.42 percent. It witnessed spurt in volume by more than 7.52 times.

Fortis Healthcare was trading with volumes of 186,723 shares, compared to its five day average of 25,890 shares, an increase of 621.21 percent. The stock saw spurt in volume by more than 8.18 times.

Power Grid Corporation of India was trading with volumes of 1,979,900 shares, compared to its five day average of 259,755 shares, an increase of 662.22 percent. It witnessed spurt in volume by more than 9.71 times.