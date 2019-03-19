App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Movers & Shakers: Eicher Motors, Torrent Power, Thermax, Parsvnath Developers

Eicher Motors was trading with volumes of 68,906 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,259 shares, an increase of 2,014.20 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bulls have once again made a comeback in the afternoon trade on March 19 as Nifty50 added 75 points, trading at 11,538 whereas Sensex gained 296 points, trading at 38,391.

Nifty PSU Bank along with Nifty Energy are the outperforming sectors led by gains from Bank of India, PNB and Union Bank of India while from the energy space, the top gainers are Reliance Industries, HPCL, GAIL India and ONGC.

Here's a look at the top stock movers with respect to volumes:

Torrent Power was trading with volumes of 47,006,399 shares, compared to its five day average of 40,292 shares, an increase of 116,565.51 percent. Also, Thermax was trading with volumes of 412,158 shares, compared to its five day average of 7,295 shares, an increase of 5,549.56 percent.

related news

Parsvnath Developers was trading with volumes of 1,202,866 shares, compared to its five day average of 29,261 shares, an increase of 4,010.82 percent and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 45.36 times and touched upper circuit of Rs 7.78.

Natco Pharma was trading with volumes of 848,108 shares, compared to its five day average of 21,312 shares, an increase of 3,879.52 percent and saw a spurt in volume by more than 49.18 times.

Eicher Motors was trading with volumes of 68,906 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,259 shares, an increase of 2,014.20 percent. The stock saw a spurt in volume by more than 13.02 times.

Finolex Industries was trading with volumes of 52,048 shares, compared to its five day average of 5,516 shares, an increase of 843.51 percent. The stock saw a spurt in volume by more than 6.94 times. Also, Future Retail was trading with volumes of 179,103 shares, compared to its five day average of 35,390 shares, an increase of 406.09 percent. The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 4.64 times.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 03:33 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Sensex #Volume Shockers

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Mulayam Yadav Forged Ties With BSP, I Only Had to Mend it, Says Akhile ...

Your Friends May Influence You to Become Obese

IPL 2019 | 'Will Open the Batting in All Games This Season': Rohit

Jet Airways Operating Only 41 of 119 Aircraft, Could Reduce it Further ...

FIFA Qatar 2022 Plan Would 'Exacerbate' Gulf Tensions

Decoded: Why Some Young Adults Engage in Unsafe Sex

South Africa Look to Inflict More Pain on Struggling Sri Lanka in T20I ...

EC Launches App For Poll-related Complaints, People in Punjab Spam it ...

No Metro Services Till 2.30pm on Holi: DMRC

FIR against Union Minister Jayant Sinha for violation of model code of ...

New Goa CM: Pramod Sawant, a Parrikar loyalist and RSS man, rises to t ...

India's leadership fully capable to act against terror: NSA Ajit Doval

GST Council implements new tax structure for real estate

Dalai Lama says possible to find his incarnation in India

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 268 points higher, Nifty above 11,500; HCL T ...

L&T buys entire stake of VG Siddhartha in Mindtree: Should you sell or ...

Goldman Sachs upgrades India to 'overweight', expects Nifty to reach 1 ...

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

Economists vs CAs: Statistics, scriptures can be tweaked to win over r ...

BJP, two Assembly seats and exodus of MPs: Naveen Patnaik faces triple ...

New Zealand terror attack: 200 watched live-stream of massacre, video ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Netflix's Love, Death and Robots highlights the luxury of ambition tha ...

Xiaomi Redmi Go launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 4,49 ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Miami Open 2019: Serena Williams starts as favorite in women’s event ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in a film has got Twitterati exc ...

IPL 2019: Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum among those who ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Rishi Kapoor's selfie with Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Ka ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Inshallah: Alia Bhatt confirmed opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela B ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...

When Kartik Aaryan did a Luka Chuppi hair trick with co-star Atul Sriv ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.