Movers & Shakers: Eicher Motors, Torrent Power, Thermax, Parsvnath Developers

Bulls have once again made a comeback in the afternoon trade on March 19 as Nifty50 added 75 points, trading at 11,538 whereas Sensex gained 296 points, trading at 38,391.

Nifty PSU Bank along with Nifty Energy are the outperforming sectors led by gains from Bank of India, PNB and Union Bank of India while from the energy space, the top gainers are Reliance Industries, HPCL, GAIL India and ONGC.

Here's a look at the top stock movers with respect to volumes:

Torrent Power was trading with volumes of 47,006,399 shares, compared to its five day average of 40,292 shares, an increase of 116,565.51 percent. Also, Thermax was trading with volumes of 412,158 shares, compared to its five day average of 7,295 shares, an increase of 5,549.56 percent.

Parsvnath Developers was trading with volumes of 1,202,866 shares, compared to its five day average of 29,261 shares, an increase of 4,010.82 percent and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 45.36 times and touched upper circuit of Rs 7.78.

Natco Pharma was trading with volumes of 848,108 shares, compared to its five day average of 21,312 shares, an increase of 3,879.52 percent and saw a spurt in volume by more than 49.18 times.

Eicher Motors was trading with volumes of 68,906 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,259 shares, an increase of 2,014.20 percent. The stock saw a spurt in volume by more than 13.02 times.