Move 25-30% of your money in quality; wait-and-watch on new-age stocks: Gurmeet Chadha

The ongoing market selloff has rattled investors in new-age listed companies. Some of the recent IPOs have even sunk below their listing prices, falling as much as 50% from highs. But that does not make them a value bet, as yet. Complete Circle Co-Founder Gurmeet Chadha advises investors to not get carried away.

In an interaction, he shares with Moneycontrol that core investments should still be in boring, cash generating, sustainable businesses. Excerpts of his views:

Value in New-Age Stocks?

Chadha calls these different kind of businesses as concept investing. “Only venture into these if you have appetite for higher risk,” he says, and even then, he recommends investors should diversify. A 20-30 percent does not make them a value stock, he says, and one should not get carried away by the magnitude of the correction.

Selloff Done Yet?

Overvalued pockets are seeing some correction, and one does not know clearly, if the worst is behind them, says Chadha. But the market intelligence is discerning, and differentiating in this fall. “Headline index is hardly down 8-9 percent from the highs of 18,500, but many smaller names are down 30-40 percent.”

Chadha thinks this will be a year when the markets will distinguish between, especially in the new-age listed pack. “This year, the market will differentiate. After a beta year, we are set for a year of stock-picking,” he says.

He does admit that the markets are looking over-sold, but then the index can remain irrational for a long time. This month alone, FIIs seem to have sold shares worth $2-1/2 billion.

Should You Buy?

“If you have Rs 100 to deploy, maybe Rs 25-30, should start to move in,” Chadha says. He finds value in financials, especially ICICI Bank, which posted stellar numbers in the third quarter. Some of the tech names are also showing a steady growth on the back of the digital transformation push. Even API plays, if they correct some more, can offer a good entry point.

The market volatility is not entirely unexpected, according to Chadha. Since the COVID outbreak, the US Fed's balance sheet has touched almost $8 trillion. At some point of time, this excess liquidity is to be sucked out of the system. Chadha believes the markets are pricing this and, in fact, thinks that the Fed is behind the curve. One can anticipate much more action this year by the US Fed, that what had already been priced in. Adding to this, is the geo-political tensions over Russia and Ukraine, which are souring the sentiment, says Chadha.