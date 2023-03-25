 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Motisons Jewellers refiles IPO papers with SEBI

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 25, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST

Motisons Jewellers had filed preliminary IPO papers with SEBI in September 2023, but the capital markets regulator had returned the draft papers in December

Motisons Jewellers

Jaipur-based retail jewellery company Motisons Jewellers has filed preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds via initial public offering (IPO).

The offer comprises only a fresh issue of 3.34 crore equity shares and there is no offer for sale (OFS) portion.

The company had filed preliminary IPO papers with SEBI in September 2023. However, the capital markets regulator returned the draft papers in December.

The company may consider a pre-IPO placement of up to 60 lakh equity shares. If the company raises funds via pre-IPO placement, then accordingly the fresh issue size will be reduced.