Motilal Oswal's Manish Sonthalia is betting on these two sectors, should you?

The recent correction in the market may not be a sign of panic among investors, even as there have been some redemption pressure by them, Manish Sonthalia, Head Equities - PMS of Motilal Oswal Asset Management told CNBC-TV18.

"The retail investor has matured now. They understand risk associated with equities. From that point of view, investors are parking their funds well."

On sectors, Sonthalia recommends focusing on quality financial names with a retail franchise. In metals, he is betting on companies in the graphite electrodes space and is positive on HEG.