App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motilal Oswal's Manish Sonthalia is betting on these two sectors, should you?

On sectors, Sonthalia recommends focusing on quality financial names with a retail franchise.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The recent correction in the market may not be a sign of panic among investors, even as there have been some redemption pressure by them, Manish Sonthalia, Head Equities - PMS of Motilal Oswal Asset Management told CNBC-TV18.

"The retail investor has matured now. They understand risk associated with equities. From that point of view, investors are parking their funds well."

On sectors, Sonthalia recommends focusing on quality financial names with a retail franchise. In metals, he is betting on companies in the graphite electrodes space and is positive on HEG.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 11:48 am

tags #Market Cues

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.