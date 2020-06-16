Motilal Oswal says ICICI Prudential a high conviction idea, stock jumps over 3%

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company gained 3.4 percent intraday on June 16 after Motilal Oswal said the stock was a high conviction idea as it believes Indian life insurance sector is in a sweet spot.

The stock gained 69 percent from its March lows, much ahead of Nifty50 which recovered 33 percent from March lows.

"ULIP demand is likely to remain muted amidst challenging macros due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thus, putting pressure on overall premium growth. But protection/annuity segments are likely to see healthy growth and should help drive steady margins (23 percent by FY22)," said Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage house expects ICICI Prudential Life to deliver around 12 percent VNB (value of new business) CAGR over FY20-22 led by 11 percent new business annual premium equivalent (APE) while operating return on embedded value (RoEV) should sustain at around 16 percent (for FY22E).

The brokerage believes the Indian life insurance sector is in a sweet spot, where strong structural potential is now overlapping with the rising share of financial savings and higher disposable income.

Hence, it expects Indian insurers to trade at a premium to global insurers, while maintaining buy rating on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

Private sector life insurance companies have a 42 percent market share in total new business APE, and ICICI Prudential is amongst the leading players.

"Favorable demographics, increasing customer awareness about financial products, strong distribution network and superior brand image should help ICICI Prudential sustain new business weighted retail premium (WRP) CAGR at 11 percent over FY20-22," said the brokerage.

The company has taken a strategic call to move toward balanced product categories with strong focus on protection, annuity and PAR segment, which should drive incremental profitability, and ICICI Prudential should gain market share in the protection business as it is significantly underpenetrated, it added.

ICICI Prudential Life insurance is a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Prudential Corporation Holdings. ICICI Prudential Life has managed to grow their premiums at 17 percent CAGR over FY15-20 and currently manages an AUM of Rs 1.5 lakh crore as of FY20.

The company reported weak business trends due to the ongoing lockdown and volatile markets. Annual Premium Equivalents (APE) growth declined 54 percent YoY led by ULIPs while protection business growth was steady.

Persistency remained under pressure with 13th/25th month persistency declining 140bp/50bp YoY, mainly in the ULIP segment. However, FY20 VNB growth remained steady at 21 percent YoY led by improvement in asset mix (protection/annuity segment). VNB margins, thus, improved to 21.7 percent during FY20 (470bp YoY increase).

Around 74 percent of the value of the new business (VNB) during FY20 has come from the protection and non-PAR linked products.

"ICICI Prudential is continuing with its guidance of doubling VNB over 3-4 years, on the back of (a) share of non-linked, protection/annuity segment rising, (b) persistency trends stable, and (c) improving productivity by focusing on enhancing distribution and bringing cost down," Motilal Oswal said.

VNB growth, however, over Q1FY21 would be challenging due to the COVID impact, it added.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.