Motilal Oswal puts strong 'buy' on Axis Bank, projects 21% gain in share price

Dec 28, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

Domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal has put a 'buy' tag on Axis Bank shares with an upside target of Rs 1,130 per unit, projecting a strong 21 percent gain from its Tuesday's closing level of Rs 933.

The brokerage house, in a research report, bet on the bank for making its balance sheet granular, all the while increasing the mix of retail loans and improving its provision coverage ratio. This, the research report states, has improved its key metrics such as loan growth, margins and profitability.

“Axis Bank remains focused on building a stronger, consistent, and sustainable franchise. Since asset quality issues are behind, slippages and credit cost will be under control. While the bank will continue to make investments, it expects to bring down the cost-to-assets ratio to 2 percent by FY25-end,” the report marked out.

At 11 am, the stock was trading at Rs 932 on the NSE, marginally lower than its previous day close of Rs 933. For the year, Axis Bank has gained 38 percent, outperforming Nifty Bank which has gained 22 percent.

The bank achieved its target of a consolidated RoE of 18 percent in 2QFY23, the report said, and remained on track to deliver a sustainable RoE of 18 percent in the medium term. The brokerage house estimates the bank to deliver FY25 RoA/RoE of 1.8 percent and 16.9 percent, respectively.